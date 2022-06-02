Nora Fatehi's new sizzling dance video goes viral
03:10 PM | 2 Jun, 2022
Bollywood's dance queen Nora Fatehi has been winning hearts with her gorgeous look and killer dance moves.
This time around, the Dilbar girl stole the hearts with stunning dance moves she flaunted at dance reality show in India.
View this post on Instagram
Recently, Nora shared a video to celebrate 40 million followers on Instagram.
