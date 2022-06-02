Nora Fatehi's new sizzling dance video goes viral 
Web Desk
03:10 PM | 2 Jun, 2022
Nora Fatehi's new sizzling dance video goes viral 
Source: Instagram
Bollywood's dance queen Nora Fatehi has been winning hearts with her gorgeous look and killer dance moves.

This time around, the Dilbar girl stole the hearts with stunning dance moves she flaunted at dance reality show in India. 

Recently, Nora shared a video to celebrate 40 million followers on Instagram.

Video of Atif Aslam hugging his female fan goes viral
05:50 PM | 2 Jun, 2022

