Nora Fatehi shares bold video to mark 40 million followers on Instagram
Web Desk
06:40 PM | 26 May, 2022
Nora Fatehi shares bold video to mark 40 million followers on Instagram
Source: Nora Fatehi (Instagram)
Share

Bollywood's dance and glam diva Nora Fatehi has been stealing hearts with her drop-dead gorgeous look and killer dance moves ever since her claim to fame Dilbar.

This time around, Fatehi's latest sizzling video breaks the internet as she celebrates 40 million followers on Instagram.

Leaving the temperature soaring high, the Dilbar star ]is a sight to behold in a gorgeous coral dress and sleek hair as she poses for the camera.

"40 MILLION ???? ???????????????????????????? This is crazy! Who wud have ever thought wed reach 40 million Fam !!!!! We aint going no where!! The fandom getting bigger and im always grateful and humble! "

"Thank you to everyone whos been pushing with me…we keeping our foot on em necks !! Lets go ???? ???? ???? Next 100 million coming soon ????????", captioned the Kusu Kusu dancer.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Nora Fatehi’s new bold dance video at beach ... 03:23 PM | 23 May, 2022

Bollywood’s dance queen Nora Fatehi is back with her sizzling dance moves and gorgeous looks however this time ...

More From This Category
Amna Ilyas’ new bold photo from France sets ...
07:13 PM | 26 May, 2022
Fans share their dance videos to celebrate Ali ...
05:50 PM | 26 May, 2022
Alizeh Shah’s new video of enjoying song in car ...
04:45 PM | 26 May, 2022
Hassan Ahmed apologises to Aiman Khan for his ...
04:00 PM | 26 May, 2022
Aima Baig gears up for her London concert
03:28 PM | 26 May, 2022
Saba Qamar shows off her back tattoo in new viral ...
03:00 PM | 26 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nora Fatehi shares bold video to mark 40 million followers on Instagram
06:40 PM | 26 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr