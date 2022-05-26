Nora Fatehi shares bold video to mark 40 million followers on Instagram

Bollywood's dance and glam diva Nora Fatehi has been stealing hearts with her drop-dead gorgeous look and killer dance moves ever since her claim to fame Dilbar.

This time around, Fatehi's latest sizzling video breaks the internet as she celebrates 40 million followers on Instagram.

Leaving the temperature soaring high, the Dilbar star ]is a sight to behold in a gorgeous coral dress and sleek hair as she poses for the camera.

"40 MILLION ???? ???????????????????????????? This is crazy! Who wud have ever thought wed reach 40 million Fam !!!!! We aint going no where!! The fandom getting bigger and im always grateful and humble! "

"Thank you to everyone whos been pushing with me…we keeping our foot on em necks !! Lets go ???? ???? ???? Next 100 million coming soon ????????", captioned the Kusu Kusu dancer.

