Nora Fatehi shares bold video to mark 40 million followers on Instagram
Share
Bollywood's dance and glam diva Nora Fatehi has been stealing hearts with her drop-dead gorgeous look and killer dance moves ever since her claim to fame Dilbar.
This time around, Fatehi's latest sizzling video breaks the internet as she celebrates 40 million followers on Instagram.
Leaving the temperature soaring high, the Dilbar star ]is a sight to behold in a gorgeous coral dress and sleek hair as she poses for the camera.
"40 MILLION ???? ???????????????????????????? This is crazy! Who wud have ever thought wed reach 40 million Fam !!!!! We aint going no where!! The fandom getting bigger and im always grateful and humble! "
"Thank you to everyone whos been pushing with me…we keeping our foot on em necks !! Lets go ???? ???? ???? Next 100 million coming soon ????????", captioned the Kusu Kusu dancer.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Nora Fatehi’s new bold dance video at beach ... 03:23 PM | 23 May, 2022
Bollywood’s dance queen Nora Fatehi is back with her sizzling dance moves and gorgeous looks however this time ...
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- PM Shehbaz hails security forces for protecting people lives during ...08:28 PM | 26 May, 2022
- Punjab announces summer vacations for schools08:04 PM | 26 May, 2022
- Armed robbers rape teenage girl in front of father in Pattoki07:44 PM | 26 May, 2022
-
- No-trust motion against Balochistan CM Bizenjo ends in a flop show06:54 PM | 26 May, 2022
-
- Fans share their dance videos to celebrate Ali Zafar’s hit song ...05:50 PM | 26 May, 2022
- Alizeh Shah’s new video of enjoying song in car goes viral04:45 PM | 26 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022