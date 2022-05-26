No-trust motion against Balochistan CM Bizenjo ends in a flop show

QUETTA – The no-confidence motion filed in the Balochistan Assembly against Chief Minister Mir Quddus Bizenjo came a cropper after the movers failed to produce the required members in the house.

Reports in local media said the caretaker Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali has convened the Balochistan Assembly session today for tabling the no-confidence motion moved by 14 members of the Balochistan Assembly.

In the 65-member Balochistan Assembly, a no-confidence motion requires 33 lawmakers' backing to be passed while only 11 backed the resolution seeking to remove the chief executive of the country’s mineral-rich province.

Former Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal, PTI leader Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, Zahoor Buledi, Mohammad Arif, Asghar Khan Achakzai, Saleem Ahmed, Malik Naeem Bazai, Nawabzada Tariq Magsi, Mitta Khan Kakar, Bibi Fareeda, Mir Naimatullah Zehri, Mobeen Khan Khilji, Sardar Sarfaraz Chakar Domki, and Shaheena filed a no-confidence motion against the Balochistan CM on May 18.

Bizenjo held the rein of the southwestern region in October last year after than chief minister, Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan tendered his resignation ahead of voting on a no-confidence motion.