Armed robbers rape teenage girl in front of father in Pattoki
Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz visits family of victim
Share
OKARA – Armed robbers raped a teenage girl during robbery within the limits of Saddar Pattoki police station late Wednesday night.
The complainant Zahoor Ahmad told law enforcers that he was returning home after attending a wedding ceremony along with his 15-year-old daughter and a five-year-old son when robbers intercepted them at Pattoki-Chunian Bypass.
The armed allegedly took the family members to the fields where they tied them with a rope and later subjected his daughter to sexual assault in front of his eyes.
Some passersby got alarmed by the commotion after which the armed men fled, leaving their motorbike behind, the complainant stated.
Later, local cops reached the spot and shifted the captives to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital where the girl’s medical test was taken, which confirmed sexual assault.
Following the medical, a case was lodged against unidentified persons under the sections related to armed robbery and rape.
Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz and provincial police officials visited the family of the victim. During his visit, CM Hamza assured the victim's family that all possible support would be extended to them and the culprits would be captured soon.
Six men gang-rape teenager in front of her family ... 08:54 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
BAHAWALPUR – In another horrible case of rape, six armed men on Sunday night sexually assaulted a teenage girl in ...
The PML-N leader also sought a report from IG police, directing him to ensure early arrest of the accused. Punjab IGP has taken notice of the incident and demanded a report from Sheikhupura’s regional police officer.
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
-
- Armed robbers rape teenage girl in front of father in Pattoki07:44 PM | 26 May, 2022
-
- No-trust motion against Balochistan CM Bizenjo ends in a flop show06:54 PM | 26 May, 2022
- Nora Fatehi shares bold video to mark 40 million followers on ...06:40 PM | 26 May, 2022
-
- Fans share their dance videos to celebrate Ali Zafar’s hit song ...05:50 PM | 26 May, 2022
- Alizeh Shah’s new video of enjoying song in car goes viral04:45 PM | 26 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022