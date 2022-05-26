Punjab announces summer vacations for schools

LAHORE – The government of Punjab on Thursday announced summer vacations for public and private schools across the province.

According to a notification issued by Punjab School Education Department, schools in Punjab will observe a two-month summer vacation from the beginning of June.

The holidays for all state-run and private schools will begin on June 1 and continue till July 31.

Earlier, Sindh, KP, and Balochistan governments announced the schedule for the summer vacations in all educational institutions for the academic year 2022-23.

Summer vacation in Sindh will be observed from June 1 to July 31 while all educational institutes in Balochistan's summer zone districts are observing summer vacation from May 15 to July 31.

Meanwhile, in KP, summer vacation in the summer zone would be observed from June 1 to August 14 and in the winter zone from July 1 to July 31.