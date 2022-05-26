Punjab announces summer vacations for schools
Web Desk
08:04 PM | 26 May, 2022
Punjab announces summer vacations for schools
Share

LAHORE – The government of Punjab on Thursday announced summer vacations for public and private schools across the province.

According to a notification issued by Punjab School Education Department, schools in Punjab will observe a two-month summer vacation from the beginning of June.

The holidays for all state-run and private schools will begin on June 1 and continue till July 31.

Earlier, Sindh, KP, and Balochistan governments announced the schedule for the summer vacations in all educational institutions for the academic year 2022-23.

Summer vacation in Sindh will be observed from June 1 to July 31 while all educational institutes in Balochistan's summer zone districts are observing summer vacation from May 15 to July 31.

Sindh announces summer vacations for schools, ... 03:00 PM | 24 May, 2022

PESHAWAR – The Sindh government has announced the schedule for the summer vacations in all the private and public ...

Meanwhile, in KP, summer vacation in the summer zone would be observed from June 1 to August 14 and in the winter zone from July 1 to July 31.

More From This Category
PM Shehbaz hails security forces for protecting ...
08:28 PM | 26 May, 2022
Armed robbers rape teenage girl in front of ...
07:44 PM | 26 May, 2022
No-trust motion against Balochistan CM Bizenjo ...
06:54 PM | 26 May, 2022
Azfar Ahsan receives Global Visionary Award
06:38 PM | 26 May, 2022
PM Shehbaz rejects Imran's demand for early ...
06:15 PM | 26 May, 2022
Pakistan-West Indies ODI series shifted to Multan ...
04:29 PM | 26 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nora Fatehi shares bold video to mark 40 million followers on Instagram
06:40 PM | 26 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr