Sindh announces summer vacations for schools, colleges
PESHAWAR – The Sindh government has announced the schedule for the summer vacations in all the private and public sector educational institutions for the academic year 2022-23.
A notification issued by School Education and Literacy Department said that the summer vacations will begin from June 1st and will continue till July 31st in all schools and colleges.
“In pursuance of decisions taken in the Steering Committee Meeting on Education held on 22nd February 2022, all Public and Private Institutions under the Administrative control of School Education & Literacy Department Government of Sindh shall remain closed from 01.06.2022 to 31-07-2022 as summer vacation,” read the notification.
