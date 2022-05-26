Amna Ilyas’ new bold photo from France sets internet on fire

07:13 PM | 26 May, 2022
Amna Ilyas’ new bold photo from France sets internet on fire
Source: Amna Ilyas (Instagram)
Supermodel Amna Ilyas has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for herself in the entertainment industry. Be it modelling or acting, she has wooed the audience with her every avatar.

Apart from her successful acting endeavours, the supermodel is fond of travelling and her enthralling feed is proof of her latest trip.

This time around, Amna was spotted having the time of her life in France as she documented her travel diary excitedly while visiting Louvre Museum.

The Baaji star has never shied away from making bold statements and lately, she has emerged as a content creator too. 

