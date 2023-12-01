Mawra Hocane keeps fans guessing about her next move

Mawra Hocane, the epitome of talent and success, is a shining star known for her impeccable script choices and unwavering commitment to responsible content. With her recent thought-provoking performances, she has left an indelible mark on our hearts.

But Hocane is more than just an actress; she is a multifaceted dynamo. She effortlessly wears the hats of a lawyer and an entrepreneur, achieving remarkable milestones at a remarkably young age.

Recently she took to her Instagram and posted a picture of herself with her hair tied back into a ponytail, wearing a red velvet shirt and soft glam makeup.

"Guess what this is for?" she captioned the post.

Taking to the comments section, many fans speculated a new drama or photo shoot. Even fellow celeb Ayeza Khan joked, "music video", and Hocane promptly denied.

On the work front, she is currently seen in Neem and Nauroz.