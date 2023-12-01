Search

Zarnab Fatima lands in hospital soon after marriage, Laraib Khan requests prayers for wife

Web Desk
11:45 PM | 1 Dec, 2023
Zarnab Fatima lands in hospital soon after marriage, Laraib Khan requests prayers for wife
Social media sensation Zarnab Fatima, part of the dynamic TikTok duo with Laraib Khalid, faced an unexpected turn soon after their extravagant wedding celebrations. The couple, who captivated social media with their Bollywood-themed pre-wedding games and opulent party photoshoots, has been in the spotlight since the beginning of their nuptials.

While the lavish festivities concluded, disconcerting news emerged from the newlyweds, leaving fans anxious. A poignant story was posted featuring Zarnab Fatima in a hospital bed, triggering concerns among followers.

In the shared story, Zarnab is pictured with a drip in her hand, and Laraib earnestly appeals for prayers for his wife's recovery in the caption. 

The news spread rapidly across social media, prompting an outpouring of heartfelt prayer messages. The lovebirds tied the knot in March this year. The more recent celebrations included the Baraat and Walima ceremonies in November.

11:45 PM | 1 Dec, 2023

