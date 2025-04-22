Neha Sharma sizzles in new beach photoshoot from Maldives

By News Desk
2:01 pm | Apr 22, 2025
MALE – Bollywood babe Neha Sharma stunned everyone with latest vacation snaps from Island nation of Maldives where she is soaking up sun on a tropical getaway, leaving fans on her toes.

The Tum Bin 2 star shared new pictures online, as she donned sheer lime-green co-ord set layered over a pastel bikini, blending seamlessly with lush scenery and blue waters of Maldives.

She exudes relaxed yet glamorous vibe. With her glowing skin, beach waves, and a stylish straw hat, she looks like an island muse straight out of a tropical dream.

Earlier, Neha gave fans a sneak peek into her luxurious poolside moments. In one striking photo, the actress donned a chic white monokini, embodying poolside elegance.

As her Maldives getaway continues, Neha Sharma’s vacation photos are sure to keep fans entertained and inspired by her stunning tropical escape.

