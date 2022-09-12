Yo Yo Honey Singh pays Rs1 crore alimony to wife Shalini Talwar after divorce

Indian rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh has officially ended his marriage with former wife Shalini Talwar after being married for 21 years.

For the unversed, Shalini had accused Hirdesh Singh, known professionally as Yo Yo Honey Singh, of domestic violence. Now the couple have officially parted ways and if reports are to be believed, the singer had to pay a whopping Rs 1 crore as settlement as alimony.

As per a report published by India Today, Honey Singh and Shalini reached a settlement for alimony and maintenance during mediation proceedings in Delhi's Saket Court on Thursday, September 8. The next hearing of the case will be on 20 March 2023.

Last year, the music composer opened up about his equation with Shalini Talwar. Even back then, the singer said that the allegations levied by his then-wife were false and malicious.

“I have never issued a public statement or press note in the past despite being subjected to harsh criticism for my lyrics, speculation on my health and negative media coverage in general. However, I see no merit in maintaining a studied silence this time because some of the allegations have been directed at my family, my old parents and younger sister who have stood by me during some very difficult and trying times and comprise my world. The allegations are cynical and defaming in nature (sic),” he wrote in an Instagram post.

