Yo Yo Honey Singh impressed with Mehwish Hayat's training sessions

Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat is one of the most bankable female superstars of Pakistan. The Dillagi star was awarded Pakistan’s highest accolade Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for her contributions to the entertainment industry.

Blessed with a beautiful face and acting talent, she has often enchanted her admirers by posting stunning pictures and videos of herself.

However, her performance as Aisha in MCU's Ms. Marvel has been winning hearts everywhere and the latest addition to Hayat's fan list is Indian rapper Honey Singh.

The Pakistani star actress was spotted flaunting her toned physique in athleisure and emphasizing on the significance of a workout. Her video was a challenge for a fight for Najma played by Nimra Bucha in the hit Ms. Marvel series. Dropping hints at the fight that took place in the show, Hayat wrote, “It’s payback time.”

And, the popular Indian singer was super impressed by Mehwish Hayat's training sessions and dropped a compliment. "Brilliant," Yo Yo Honey commented.

Hayat's latest film London Nahi Jaunga has been directed by Nadeem Baig, who is a frequent collaborator with Saeed and is behind some of Pakistan’s highest-grossing films like Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Punjab Nahi Jaungi, and Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2.

In the latest film, Saeed’s character Jamal goes to London to chase after Mehwish's character in the film to bring her back to Pakistan as his bride.