Mehwish Hayat’s new bold video draws public ire
Leading lady Mehwish Hayat's bold persona and gorgeous glamorous looks are the reasons why her massive fan following has fallen head over heels with her.
However this time around, the Dillagi actress was relentlessly trolled as she was spotted on Instagram flaunting her toned physique in athleisure and emphasizing on the significance of workout.
Mehwish's recent Instagram video was a challenge for a fight for Najma played by Nimra Bucha in the hit Ms Marvel series. Dropping hints at the fight that took place in the show, Hayat wrote, “It’s payback time.”
Despite giving major fitness goals in her new workout video, she became the victim of backlash and received flak from the keyboard warriors.
Hayat's latest film London Nahi Jaunga has been directed by Nadeem Baig, who is a frequent collaborator with Saeed and is behind some of Pakistan’s highest-grossing films like Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Punjab Nahi Jaungi, and Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2.
In the latest film, Saeed’s character Jamal goes to London to chase after Mehwish's character in the film to bring her back to Pakistan as his bride.
