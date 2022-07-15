Mehwish Hayat flaunts glam look for ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ premiere

06:10 PM | 15 Jul, 2022
Mehwish Hayat flaunts glam look for ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ premiere
Source: Mehwish Hayat (Instagram)
Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat has turned heads with her on-point fashion game at the Lahore premiere of her Eid film London Nahi Jaunga.

The Dillagi star made a dazzling appearance at the star-studded premiere along with co-stars Humayun Saeed, Kubra Khan, Vasay Chaudhry and Gohar Rasheed.

Taking to Instagram, Hayat was a heart stealer in a gorgeous yellow dress adorned with pretty jewels to complete her look.

"Glam up for the Lahore premiere of ‘London nahi jaunga’. Outfit @officialfahadhussayn @fahadhussayncouture

Hair and make up @honeymakeupartist0109 @nabila_salon. Jewellery @fazaljewellersofficial

VC @musaddiqmalek @samad_bukharii", captioned the Load Wedding star.

The film has been directed by Nadeem Baig, who is a frequent collaborator with Saeed, and is behind some of Pakistan’s highest-grossing films like Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Punjab Nahi Jaungi, and Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2.

In the latest film, Saeed’s character Jamal goes to London to chase after Mehwish's character in the film to bring her back to Pakistan as his bride. 

