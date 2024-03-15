Ayesha Omar undergoes collarbone surgery

Prominent Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar took to Instagram on Thursday to provide an important update to her fans and followers.

The talented performer shared that she recently underwent surgery on her collarbone, a result of an injury sustained eight years ago in a tragic traffic accident.

Detailing her journey, Omar explained that despite undergoing numerous treatments and therapy sessions over the years, her collarbone failed to heal properly, resulting in persistent discomfort and complications. With determination and resilience, she finally opted for surgery to address the issue.

The surgery, conducted on March 12, was described as intricate and lasted three hours due to the complexity of the procedure.

Omar revealed that her fractured bones were entangled in tissue and muscle, necessitating the use of a titanium plate, bone grafting from her left hip bone, and screws for stabilization.

Expressing gratitude for the successful surgery in her Instagram post, she emphasized the importance of physical healing for emotional and spiritual well-being.

Omar also outlined her plans for the recovery period, which may extend up to four months, during which she will avoid travel and on-camera work.

Currently in the hospital on her third day post-surgery, Omar looks forward to returning home soon to begin her healing journey. Despite the challenges ahead, she maintains optimism and is eager to focus on her music, creative projects, and brand ventures during this period of recuperation.