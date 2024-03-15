Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
PakistanTop News

EU denies communication with PTI over Pakistan’s GSP+ status

Web Desk
11:16 AM | 15 Mar, 2024
EU denies communication with PTI over Pakistan’s GSP+ status

ISLAMABAD – The European Union’s mission in Islamabad clarified that it had not received any “official communication” from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party regarding the Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) special trade scheme.

This statement comes following accusations made by Information Minister Attaullah Tarar in a press conference on Wednesday, alleging that the PTI had approached the EU and initiated online petitions urging European authorities to revoke Pakistan’s GSP+ status.

The GSP+ status is a special trade arrangement extended to developing economies, including Pakistan, in exchange for their commitment to implement 27 international conventions on human rights, environmental protection, and governance.

Although the current GSP framework expired in December 2023, Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) voted in October to extend the scheme for another four years for developing countries.

Samar Saeed Akhtar, EU Press and Information Officer in Islamabad, stated, “We have not received any official communication from PTI regarding GSP+.”

The PTI also denied sending any letter to the EU regarding Pakistan’s GSP+ status, refuting the claims made by the information minister.

PTI spokesperson Raoof Hassan clarified, “During a recent visit, both EU and Commonwealth delegations met with various political parties, including PTI, and no further engagement with the EU occurred beyond this.”

In a separate development, last month, the PTI wrote a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), urging for an audit of the disputed February 8 elections before engaging in further bailout talks with Islamabad. This action was criticized by Khan’s opponents as an assault on Pakistan’s efforts to achieve economic stability.

PTI refutes govt's claims of writing letter to EU on Pakistan’s GSP+ status 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:16 AM | 15 Mar, 2024

EU denies communication with PTI over Pakistan’s GSP+ status

09:40 AM | 15 Mar, 2024

FIR lodged after Ramadan ration bags looted in Lahore’s Chuhng area

11:59 PM | 14 Mar, 2024

Donald Lu to appear at hearing on the future of democracy in Pakistan

10:59 PM | 14 Mar, 2024

Israeli airstrike on UN facility in Gaza draws reaction from US

10:30 PM | 14 Mar, 2024

IMF begins second review of standby arrangement with Pakistan

09:20 PM | 14 Mar, 2024

Pakistan reports first polio case of 2024

Most viewed

04:24 PM | 12 Mar, 2024

School Based Assessment 2024 Grade 8 in Punjab

12:49 PM | 13 Mar, 2024

School Based Assessment SBA 2024 Grade 7 in Punjab

12:38 PM | 14 Mar, 2024

School Based Assessment for Grade 6 in Punjab 2024

05:22 PM | 14 Mar, 2024

BISE Gujranwala 9th Class Roll Number slip 2024 download

11:24 AM | 14 Mar, 2024

Ramzan Relief Subsidy - Muft Rashan Riayat Program 2024: All details ...

03:10 PM | 14 Mar, 2024

Ramadan 2024: How much is fidya for skipping one 'roza' in Pakistan?

Advertisement

Latest

11:16 AM | 15 Mar, 2024

EU denies communication with PTI over Pakistan’s GSP+ status

Gold & Silver

04:10 PM | 14 Mar, 2024

Gold price up by Rs250 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 15 March 2024 Forex Rates

Pakistani rupee slightly improved against the US dollar in the open market on March 15, 2024, Friday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.75 for selling.

Euro moves down to 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate saw little fluctuations. The new rate hovers around 356 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.8 281.75
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.75 76.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74 74.75
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.4 750.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.92 41.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.69 36.04
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.8 917.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.59 60.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.89 173.89
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.67 26.97
Omani Riyal OMR 725.18 733.18
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.7 77.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 27.27 27.57
Swiss Franc CHF 317.98 320.48
Thai Bhat THB 7.83 7.98

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: