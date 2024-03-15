EU denies communication with PTI over Pakistan’s GSP+ status

ISLAMABAD – The European Union’s mission in Islamabad clarified that it had not received any “official communication” from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party regarding the Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) special trade scheme.
This statement comes following accusations made by Information Minister Attaullah Tarar in a press conference on Wednesday, alleging that the PTI had approached the EU and initiated online petitions urging European authorities to revoke Pakistan’s GSP+ status.
The GSP+ status is a special trade arrangement extended to developing economies, including Pakistan, in exchange for their commitment to implement 27 international conventions on human rights, environmental protection, and governance.
Although the current GSP framework expired in December 2023, Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) voted in October to extend the scheme for another four years for developing countries.
Samar Saeed Akhtar, EU Press and Information Officer in Islamabad, stated, “We have not received any official communication from PTI regarding GSP+.”
The PTI also denied sending any letter to the EU regarding Pakistan’s GSP+ status, refuting the claims made by the information minister.
PTI spokesperson Raoof Hassan clarified, “During a recent visit, both EU and Commonwealth delegations met with various political parties, including PTI, and no further engagement with the EU occurred beyond this.”
In a separate development, last month, the PTI wrote a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), urging for an audit of the disputed February 8 elections before engaging in further bailout talks with Islamabad. This action was criticized by Khan’s opponents as an assault on Pakistan’s efforts to achieve economic stability.
Pakistani rupee slightly improved against the US dollar in the open market on March 15, 2024, Friday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.75 for selling.
Euro moves down to 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate saw little fluctuations. The new rate hovers around 356 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.75
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.75
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.4
|750.4
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.3
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.8
|917.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.89
|173.89
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.18
|733.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.98
|320.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.83
|7.98
