In a first, Green Bus Service launched in Quetta

QUETTA – The Balochistan government on Monday unveiled the inter-city Green Bus Service in the provincial capital of Quetta to facilitate its citizens.

The first of its kind project would operate on various routes, including the Airport Road, Zarghoon Road, Sariab Road, and Balochistan University.

The fleet of eight buses will provide modern transportation facilities to the citiezens of Balochistan, besides promoting environmentally friendly transport services in the province.

It is recalled that the project was approved by former Balochistan chief minister Jam Kamal Khan.

Earlier this month, Balochistan CM Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo called it a great news for Quetta’s citizens, especially students. He said he was delighted to launch the long-awaited and much-needed quality public transport system in Quetta.