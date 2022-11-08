Pakistan’s first electric buses hit roads in Karachi

10:42 AM | 8 Nov, 2022
Pakistan’s first electric buses hit roads in Karachi
Source: Twitter
KARACHI – The Sindh government has conducted a test trial of electric buses, which are being dubbed as completely environment-friendly, in capital city of Karachi.

Talking to media after test run, Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday said that the buses will be available to commuters after 10 days of trial run, adding that the routes of the new transport services will be announced soon.

Reports said that these buses can cover a distance of 240 kilometres on a single charge of 20 minutes. The electric passenger vehicles will run between Sindh Archive Complex and Sea View during the trial run.

The buses would be charged via solar energy, Memon said, adding that charging points will also be set up at different locations by the relevant authority.

The Sindh transportation authority has received a fleet of 50 electric buses. It aims at establishing manufacturing units for electric buses in Karachi as negotiations are underway with Chinese, European and local companies in this regard.

Saying the fare will be less than the Red Buses, the minister said that the service will be extended to other major cities of Sindh.

