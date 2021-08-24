Electric buses to hit Lahore, Faisalabad roads soon

LAHORE – The Punjab government has decided to introduce eco-friendly electric buses in Lahore, Faisalabad, and other cities of the country’s most populous province to facilitate commuters.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar chaired the meeting of the Punjab Mass transit Authority which was held in the provincial capital. The meeting deliberated on the recommendations about the launch of the new transport system in different cities as well as fixing of orange line metro fare.

Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Transport Minister Jehanzeb Khan Khichi, secretary transport, ACS (South Punjab), secretary finance, secretary P&D, MD TDCP, MD Punjab Mass transit Authority, secretary provincial transport authority, and others attended the meeting.

Besides, the electric buses, the officials also reviewed the proposal to start double-decker buses in various cities in Punjab. The meeting also decided to extend the scope of Punjab Transport Company to remote areas of the province.

CM Buzdar also directed strict action against vehicle owners using sub-standard gas cylinders, adding that crackdown should be continued against vehicles using LPG cylinders.

Last month, the Punjab government released Rs3.4 billion for the procurement of 200 eco-friendly electric buses. The buses will not only be smoke-free but also be reasonable in operational cost.