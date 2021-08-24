PM's aide on Finance Dr Waqar Masood tenders resignation

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister’s aide on Finance and Revenue Dr. Waqar Masood Khan Tuesday tendered resignation from his post.

Reports in local media quoting sources said Masood has forwarded his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan. He was appointed as his special assistant on finance and revenue with the status of minister of state in October 2020.

Dr. Waqar Masood had served in various leadership positions all through his professional career before being assigned as SAPM. He served in key economic ministries such as Economic Affairs, Finance, Petroleum, and Textiles. He also served as Special Secretary to the Prime Minister.

More to follow…