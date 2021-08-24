Oman ends travel ban for Pakistan

MUSCAT – Oman has lifted the travel ban on 18 countries including Pakistan, the Omani Civil Aviation Authority announced Monday.

In the recently shared circular from the Civil Aviation Authority, Oman authorities allowed all passengers who have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. Passengers under the age of 18 are, on the other hand, exempted from the vaccine requirement.

هيئة الطيران المدني تصدر تعميمًا لكافة المسافرين وشركات الطيران العاملة بالسلطنة بناءً على القرار الصادر عن اللجنة العليا #COVID-19 بشأن إنهاء العمل بقائمة الدول التي يحظر على القادمين منها دخول أراضي السلطنة، ويسري القرار بدءًا من 1 سبتمبر 2021م من الساعة 12 ظهرًا بتوقيت السلطنة pic.twitter.com/8Wy1HxzByK — هيئة الطّيران المدني (@CAAOMN) August 23, 2021

According to the new travel guidelines, passengers have to travel with their verified Covid vaccination certificates containing a QR code stating that they have received two doses of the vaccine. It further added that the last dose is required to have been received not less than 14 days ahead of the estimated time of arrival.

Meanwhile, passengers arriving at Sultanate need to get tested 96 hours before boarding the flights, and those with a negative test result are exempted from quarantine.

However, in cases of a positive PCR test result, the passenger shall be required to undergo mandatory isolation for 10 days. Passengers who have recovered from COVID-19 but tested positive on arrival are exempted from health isolation.

Earlier, Oman had imposed a travel ban on countries and placed them on the red list due to the increasing COVID-19 cases.