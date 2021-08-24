Faisalabad: Man held for raping daughter of a disabled man at gunpoint

FAISALABAD – A 12-year-old daughter of a disabled man was allegedly sexually assaulted by a neighbor at gunpoint in the Rodala locality in Faisalabad.

Reports in local media cited that an armed man, who is identified as Ramzan has been arrested by local police after he allegedly barged into his neighbor's house and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl.

The police officials said the incident took place when the girl was alone at her house. The culprit also assaulted the 12-year-old.

Following that, the locals gathered around the house upon the victim’s hue and commotion while the accused fled the scene while toting the weapon in the air.

Later, the local law enforcers lodged a case on the complaint of the victim’s family and arrested her from an adjourning neighborhood.

The incident came a day after Lahore police arrested a rickshaw driver and another man for allegedly gang-raping a woman and her teenage daughter near Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Avenue.

The woman told cops that she and her 15-year-old daughter had reached Lahore from Vehari in a bus on Sunday at around 10 pm. She hailed a rickshaw at Thokar bus terminal to travel to her sister's house in Officers Colony.

Later, the rickshaw driver along with an accomplice in the vehicle instead took them to a deserted place on LDA Avenue and raped her and her daughter. The suspects took away her mobile phone and Rs5,000 cash with them.