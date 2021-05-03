Mentally challenged girl found pregnant after being ‘raped’ for two months in Lahore
Web Desk
12:24 PM | 3 May, 2021
Mentally challenged girl found pregnant after being ‘raped’ for two months in Lahore
Share

LAHORE – A mentally challenged teenage girl was subjected to sexual assault by two of her relatives in the Punjab capital for two months.

The 13-year-old mentally disable was subjected to rape in the Nawankot area of Lahore by two suspects - identified as Shah Mir and Ali Sajid.

According to the police, the accused subjected her to rape for two months until it emerged when the victim was taken to a medical facility over the deterioration of her health condition, where the physicians diagnosed the pregnancy.

Police added that both the suspects are close relatives of the teenage girl and are currently investigated.  Medical examination has been conducted to determine the facts and further investigations are still underway.

Teenage boy 'gang-raped', filmed by six in ... 11:14 AM | 20 Apr, 2021

PAKPATTAN – A teenage boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by a group of six in Pakpattan while the incident came ...

Last month in April, a teenage boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by a group of six in Pakpattan while the incident came to light after an accused shared the video of the crime on a social media platform. According to the police, the young boy was allegedly sexually assaulted at gunpoint. A case has been lodged on the complaint of the victim’s father.

Pakistan approves anti-rape ordinance with ... 10:14 AM | 25 Nov, 2020

ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved the anti-rape ordinance for rapists and sex offenders which ...

More From This Category
Firdous Ashiq Awan’s outburst at Sonia Sadaf ...
02:19 PM | 3 May, 2021
Not possible to promote students without exams ...
01:16 PM | 3 May, 2021
PM Imran summons meeting as EU wants Pakistan's ...
12:59 PM | 3 May, 2021
PPP’s Khursheed Shah, son contract coronavirus
11:43 AM | 3 May, 2021
Punjab chief secretary stands with Sialkot AC, ...
11:20 AM | 3 May, 2021
Pakistan to start vaccination of 40-49 age group ...
10:48 AM | 3 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nausheen Shah loses her cool over Aamir Liaquat's antics
02:13 PM | 3 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr