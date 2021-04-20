Teenage boy 'gang-raped', filmed by six in Punjab’s Pakpattan
11:14 AM | 20 Apr, 2021
Teenage boy 'gang-raped', filmed by six in Punjab’s Pakpattan
PAKPATTAN – A teenage boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by a group of six in Pakpattan while the incident came to light after an accused shared the video of the crime on a social media platform, the police said.

According to the police, the young boy was allegedly sexually assaulted at gunpoint. A case has been lodged on the complaint of the victim’s father.

Local police registered the complaint under the sections of rape, serious threats to life, ATA, and others.

On April 10, a twelve-year-old girl got allegedly sexually assaulted by four men in the Memon Goth area of the Sindh capital. The culprits just not allegedly gang-raped her but also filmed her and posted the rape video on social media.

Last year in November, the federal cabinet approved the anti-rape ordinance for rapists and sex offenders which include the death penalty and chemical castration.

