BIEK announces intermediate part-II science pre-medical group result 2021 (Check Results)

07:51 PM | 20 Nov, 2021
KARACHI – The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) on Saturday announced results for the intermediate Part-II science pre-medical group examination 2021.

BIEK Chairman Professor Dr Saeed Uddin said a total of 22,219 candidates registered for the examination, adding that 21,950 candidates appeared in the examinations.

20,637 passed the exam while the pass percentage stands at 94.02%.

  ResultGazzetteSMR Part II 1st Phase Annual 2021 Final by Mehar Mahmood Idrees on Scribd

The number of students who passed with an ‘A-1’ grade was 4,686 while 2,795 passed with an ‘A’ grade.

A total of 2,913 candidates got 'B' grade, 3,800 candidates secured a 'C' grade, 4,798 candidates passed with a 'D' grade and 1,845 candidates got an 'E' grade, said an official statement.

