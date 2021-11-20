BIEK announces intermediate part-II science pre-medical group result 2021 (Check Results)
KARACHI – The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) on Saturday announced results for the intermediate Part-II science pre-medical group examination 2021.
BIEK Chairman Professor Dr Saeed Uddin said a total of 22,219 candidates registered for the examination, adding that 21,950 candidates appeared in the examinations.
20,637 passed the exam while the pass percentage stands at 94.02%.
ResultGazzetteSMR Part II 1st Phase Annual 2021 Final by Mehar Mahmood Idrees on Scribd
The number of students who passed with an ‘A-1’ grade was 4,686 while 2,795 passed with an ‘A’ grade.
A total of 2,913 candidates got 'B' grade, 3,800 candidates secured a 'C' grade, 4,798 candidates passed with a 'D' grade and 1,845 candidates got an 'E' grade, said an official statement.
