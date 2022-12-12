Here’s what PTI is planning if CM Elahi refuses to dissolve Punjab Assembly
Web Desk
12:43 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
Here’s what PTI is planning if CM Elahi refuses to dissolve Punjab Assembly
Source: social media
Share

LAHORE – Several PTI leaders made contrasting statements as PML-Q leaders cautioned the former prime minister Imran Khan to consider the current political situation before dissolving assemblies.

Punjab CM Elahi, who is reportedly reluctant to give up power, publicly stands with the PTI chief, maintaining that there is no conflict between the PTI and PML-Q on the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

Amid the recent development, Punjab minister Hashim Dogar announced that all the PTI lawmakers in Punjab will resign if CM Elahi decides against standing Imran Khan.

In a presser, Dogar hoped Elahi will dissolve the house on Imran Khan’s direction, however, he mentioned that If Punjab CM does not obey Khan’s direction, all 178 PTI MPAs will tender their resignations.

He added that those planning of snubbing Imran Khan will not remain in the political arena and further maintained that rumors about regime change in Punjab are only an attempt to create uncertainty and anxiety among the masses.

Earlier this month, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi meets PTI Chairman Imran Khan and assured him to dissolve Punjab Assembly without any delay. The PML-Q gave the words at a meeting with the former prime minister at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore. 

Will dissolve Punjab, KP assemblies by Dec 20 if ... 09:49 PM | 11 Dec, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Fawad Chaudhry, the former information minister and close aide of the PTI chief, said if the election ...

Former ruling PTI has decided to dissolve assemblies in Punjab and KP by December 20, if the ruling alliance failed to announce dates for the next general elections. 

More From This Category
SHC bars authorities from arresting PTI senator ...
01:07 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
Balochistan announces two-month winter vacations ...
11:48 AM | 12 Dec, 2022
PM Shehbaz to take nation into confidence today ...
10:44 AM | 12 Dec, 2022
Pakistan condemns cross-border firing in Chaman, ...
09:18 AM | 12 Dec, 2022
Will dissolve Punjab, KP assemblies by Dec 20 if ...
09:49 PM | 11 Dec, 2022
Imran says he can do whatever he wants with his ...
09:32 PM | 11 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani veiled woman rapper Eva B gets engaged to musician Mudassar Qureshi
01:41 PM | 12 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr