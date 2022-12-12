Here’s what PTI is planning if CM Elahi refuses to dissolve Punjab Assembly

LAHORE – Several PTI leaders made contrasting statements as PML-Q leaders cautioned the former prime minister Imran Khan to consider the current political situation before dissolving assemblies.

Punjab CM Elahi, who is reportedly reluctant to give up power, publicly stands with the PTI chief, maintaining that there is no conflict between the PTI and PML-Q on the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

Amid the recent development, Punjab minister Hashim Dogar announced that all the PTI lawmakers in Punjab will resign if CM Elahi decides against standing Imran Khan.

In a presser, Dogar hoped Elahi will dissolve the house on Imran Khan’s direction, however, he mentioned that If Punjab CM does not obey Khan’s direction, all 178 PTI MPAs will tender their resignations.

He added that those planning of snubbing Imran Khan will not remain in the political arena and further maintained that rumors about regime change in Punjab are only an attempt to create uncertainty and anxiety among the masses.

Earlier this month, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi meets PTI Chairman Imran Khan and assured him to dissolve Punjab Assembly without any delay. The PML-Q gave the words at a meeting with the former prime minister at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

Former ruling PTI has decided to dissolve assemblies in Punjab and KP by December 20, if the ruling alliance failed to announce dates for the next general elections.