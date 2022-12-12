Pakistani veiled woman rapper Eva B gets engaged to musician Mudassar Qureshi
Coke Studio famed rapper Eva B and musician Mudassar Qureshi are engaged, the singer announced in a social media post.
The Balochi rapper shared the first pictures from her engagement ceremony however she refrained from sharing her face. The clicks and reels shwo her hands with henna designs, engagement rings, flowers and a celebration cake that reads, “Happy engagement, S (loves) M.”
For her special day, Eva B opted a pastel-colored traditional dress with silver embellishments all over and completed her look with a heavy necklace.
Eva's recent post garnered thousands of likes with fans felicitating her for her engagement.
The singer kept her identity hidden under a hijab because it makes her feel anonymous yet empowered. She started her journey eight years back, and despite several pauses, continued her journey.
Eva now racked up millions of views and becomes the first Baloch artist to get featured in the prestigious Times Square Billboard.
