SHC bars authorities from arresting PTI senator Azam Swati in more cases

KARACHI – Sindh High Court on Monday restricted the authorities from arresting Azam Khan Swati in more cases, as the defiant politician is facing a flurry of cases after his tweets against military officials.

Justice Muhammad Karim Khan Agha of the SHC also directed IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon to submit a detailed report about cases against senator in the province.

The 74-year-old has been in Sindh police's custody since last week as he faces multiple cases for sharing obnoxious tweets against military officials.

