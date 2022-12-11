Will dissolve Punjab, KP assemblies by Dec 20 if election date not given in few days: Fawad

ISLAMABAD – Fawad Chaudhry, the former information minister and close aide of the PTI chief, said if the election date is not announced by the government in the coming days, his party will dissolve the provincial assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He made these remarks following a warning by his party chairman Imran Khan to dissolve the provincial assemblies to put pressure on the government for early polls.

In a tweet, the PTI leader said the "imported government" does not want elections and further questioned their approach to rule the country of nearly 231 million.

Fawad termed ruling a nation a difficult task, saying the country's affairs are not run by appointing ministers and making visits to foreign nations. He further mentioned that Pakistan needs political stability which according to him is not possible without a stable government.

اگر PDM بیس دسمبر تک ملک بھر میں عام انتخابات کا کوئ حتمی فارمولا سامنے نہیں لاتی تو پنجاب اور خیبر پختونخواہ اسمبلیاں تحلیل کر دی جائیں گی اور پنجاب اور خیبر پختونخواہ میں بیس مارچ سے پہلے عام انتخابات کا عمل مکمل ہو گا۔ اس ضمن میں اتحادیوں کا مکمل اعتماد حاصل ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 11, 2022

The PTI leader made these remarks amid contrasting reports on the dissolution of provincial assemblies. Lately, Punjab CM Elahi suggested Imran Khan to extend the date for the dissolution, reports claimed.

Despite the resistance, the PTI Chairman asked his provincial legislators to start preparations for the elections as the populist leader planned to dissolve assemblies before the end of this year.

Khan earlier slammed the coalition government for rejecting his offer for talks on the next polls, saying he made the offer in good faith.