Promo of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's TV show is out now!
Former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik has shared the new promo of his upcoming talk programme – The Mirza Malik Show – with his wife Sania Mirza, however the release date of the show is yet to be announced.

Reports in the media claimed that the much-anticipated show is set for release in December, but there is no official word on it. 

Malik, 40, shared the promo amid rumors of his separation with the Indian tennis star, as the couple remain tight-lipped about the strained relationship.

The promo shows the sports couple welcoming Pakistani celebrities including Humayun Saeed, Fahad Mustafa, Adnan Siddiqui, and Waseem Badami, on their musical celebrity talk show.

The clip is being adored by fans as they spotted Pakistani-Indian fans together with many still speculating about their relationship status. Some fans also expressed annoyance over the publicity stunt, others urged the two to stay together amid the rough patch.

Lately, the cricketer opened up on speculations while talking to a local news outlet, sharing he did not appreciate the constant media pressure to address his separation gossip from his wife of 12 years.

Malik called it their personal matter, urging everyone to leave it alone.

In recent weeks, media reports claimed that the duo ended 12 years of marriage. It was reported that paperwork is done in this regard and the athlete couple has decided to co-parent their only child.

