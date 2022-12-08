Shoaib Malik refuses to comment on divorce rumours
08:00 PM | 8 Dec, 2022
One of the most beloved sports couples, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistan's cricket star Shoaib Malik have been surrounded by divorce rumours for the past months. The two are rumoured to have separated or divorced after 11 years of a successful marriage.

While the news spread like wildfire on social media, both parties maintained their silence. Now Malik has finally opened up on speculations while talking to a local news outlet.

Malik shared he did not appreciate the constant media pressure to address his separation gossip from his wife of 12 years. “It is our personal matter. Neither I, nor my wife is answering this question. Leave it alone,” he said firmly.

On the work front, Mirza and Malik have announced their own reality talk show, titled The Mirza, Malik Show on a digital streaming service.

However, he went on to say that he barely gets much time to dedicate to a showbiz career with his family around. “Izhaan has also started school now. I shall focus on giving maximum time to my family,” he exclaimed.

Mirza and Malik tied the knot in April 2010. The couple welcomed their son Izhaan Mirza-Malik in 2018.

