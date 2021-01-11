Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcome a baby girl

Indian cricket team's captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma welcomed a new member in their family on Monday.

Anushka was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital earlier today, according to news reports.

The 32-year-old made the news public via micro-blogging site Twitter. He wrote, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes."

Further, he added, "Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time."

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had taken the wedding vows on December 11, 2017. The couple shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram, along with the caption, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”