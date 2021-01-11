Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcome a baby girl
Web Desk
03:58 PM | 11 Jan, 2021
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcome a baby girl
Share

Indian cricket team's captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma welcomed a new member in their family on Monday.

Anushka was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital earlier today, according to news reports.

The 32-year-old made the news public via micro-blogging site Twitter. He wrote, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes."

Further, he added, "Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time."

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had taken the wedding vows on December 11, 2017. The couple shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram, along with the caption, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli are "over the moon ... 04:41 PM | 2 Sep, 2020

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently shared that they have been "over the moon" after knowing that their family of ...

More From This Category
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'quit' social ...
04:20 PM | 11 Jan, 2021
Celal Al and Feroze Khan meet in Karachi, finally!
02:27 PM | 11 Jan, 2021
Meesha Shafi takes Ali Zafar to Pakistan’s top ...
01:08 PM | 11 Jan, 2021
Alkaram Studio announces “Maya Ali” as the ...
11:34 AM | 11 Jan, 2021
Shoaib Malik damages sports car in Lahore ...
08:49 PM | 10 Jan, 2021
Orient clinch Pepsi Cup CPL T20 Cricket ...
08:32 PM | 10 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcome a baby girl
03:58 PM | 11 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr