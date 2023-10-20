  

Search

Lifestyle

Syed Jibran celebartes 44th birthday with family

Maheen Khawaja
03:44 PM | 20 Oct, 2023
Syed Jibran celebartes 44th birthday with family
Source: Syed Jibran (Instagram)

Syed Jibran, a brilliant Pakistani television actor, has garnered immense praise for his stellar performances in hit dramas, leaving a lasting impression on viewers.

His portrayal in the serial Darrar received high acclaim from fans. Currently, his remarkable acting skills in Hum TV's latest drama serial Neem are earning him widespread critical acclaim, especially for his portrayal of the complex character Karamat, which has drawn both criticism and praise.

Today, he celebrated his 44th birthday surrounded by his family. Taking to Instagram he shared an adorable montage of hi cutting his cake surrounded by his wife and kids and having an intimate dinner with them.

On the work front, he was last seen in Meray Hi Rehna, Aitebaar, and Pehchaan.

Syed Jibran shuts down separation rumours, celebrates 12th anniversary

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

01:11 PM | 20 Oct, 2023

Mansha Pasha celebrates 36th birthday with family and friends

08:53 PM | 19 Oct, 2023

Inside Yashma Gill's 31st birthday bash

10:51 PM | 17 Oct, 2023

75 and fabulous: Hema Malini's grand birthday celebration with ...

11:00 PM | 16 Oct, 2023

How much did Atif Aslam spend on wife's birthday dress?

04:20 PM | 16 Oct, 2023

Birthday wishes pour in for Zoya Nasir

05:48 PM | 16 Oct, 2023

"Grateful for your existence," Ushna Shah celebrates husband's ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:09 PM | 20 Oct, 2023

Sajal Aly stuns fans with chic look

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 20 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 20 October, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 20, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 20, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.35 282.15
Euro EUR 293.1 296.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 341.7 345.1
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.15 77.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.7 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 175.15 176.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.94 743.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.15 205.15
China Yuan CNY 37.98 38.38
Danish Krone DKK 39.28 39.68
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.47 1.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.58 903.58
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.08 59.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.88 164.88
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.28 25.58
Omani Riyal OMR 718.74 726.74
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.49 77.19
Singapore Dollar SGD 200.5 202.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.47 25.77
Swiss Franc CHF 307.55 310.05
Thai Bhat THB 7.68 7.83

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

Gold prices in Pakistan today

The price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan on Friday, October 20, 2023, stands at Rs217,700 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs181,290.

Daily Pakistan presents you with accurate and updated gold rates as per the Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.

We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Karachi PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Islamabad PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Peshawar PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Quetta PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Sialkot PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Attock PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Gujranwala PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Jehlum PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Multan PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Bahawalpur PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Gujrat PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Nawabshah PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Chakwal PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Hyderabad PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Nowshehra PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Sargodha PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Faisalabad PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Mirpur PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: