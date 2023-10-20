Syed Jibran celebartes 44th birthday with family

Syed Jibran, a brilliant Pakistani television actor, has garnered immense praise for his stellar performances in hit dramas, leaving a lasting impression on viewers.

His portrayal in the serial Darrar received high acclaim from fans. Currently, his remarkable acting skills in Hum TV's latest drama serial Neem are earning him widespread critical acclaim, especially for his portrayal of the complex character Karamat, which has drawn both criticism and praise.

Today, he celebrated his 44th birthday surrounded by his family. Taking to Instagram he shared an adorable montage of hi cutting his cake surrounded by his wife and kids and having an intimate dinner with them.

On the work front, he was last seen in Meray Hi Rehna, Aitebaar, and Pehchaan.