Syed Jibran shuts down separation rumours, celebrates 12th anniversary

Syed Jibran, a brilliant Pakistani television actor, has garnered immense praise for his stellar performances in hit dramas, leaving a lasting impression on viewers.

His portrayal in the serial Darrar received high acclaim from fans. Currently, his remarkable acting skills in Hum TV's latest drama serial Neem are earning him widespread critical acclaim, especially for his portrayal of the complex character Karamat, which has drawn both criticism and praise.

Last year, rumours about his divorce made rounds on social media, leading fans to speculate about his separation from his wife Afifa Jibran. However, all the rumours have been put to rest as the actor recently celebrated his 12th wedding anniversary with his wife. In a heartwarming video, the couple was seen together, along with their children, radiating joy and happiness. Afifa also requested fans to pray for them, reaffirming the strength of their relationship.

Many fans extended their prayers and well-wishes for the couple's relationship.

On the work front, he was last seen in Meray Hi Rehna, Aitebaar, and Pehchaan.