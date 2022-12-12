'Aasman Bolay Ga' – Syed Jibran shares interesting fact about title of Shoaib Mansoor's upcoming film
09:49 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
'Aasman Bolay Ga' – Syed Jibran shares interesting fact about title of Shoaib Mansoor's upcoming film
Source: Instagram
Film maestro and ace director Shoaib Mansoor’s much-awaited film “Aasman Bolay Ga” depicting an Indo-Pak love story is ready to hit the cinema screens earlier in 2023.

The upcoming movie will star actress Maya Ali as an Indian journalist and actor Emmad Irfani as Squadron Leader Hassan Siddiqui.

With posters and first looks of the film flooding social media, Syed Jibran shared this on-point revelation courtesy Madiha Shahid.

"Collecting all names of his previous films, the Verna filmmaker seems to be brilliantly playing with his words. Khuda Kay Liyae, Bol, Varna, Aasman Bolay Ga…. Shoaib Mansoor is truly a genius with his project titles." wrote Jibran.

The first trailer of the movie, which was released in July 2022, very creatively combined the titles of Shoaib Mansoor’s prior movies to spell out Khuda Kay Liye, Bol, Verna and Aasman Bolay Ga.

After PTV’s “Alpha Bravo Charlie” serial, the veteran director is back in the realm of the armed forces with this movie based on the Pakistani Air Force’s Operation Swift Retort against the Indian Air Force’s attack on Balakot.

Maya Ali performs Umrah, shares heartwarming ... 04:07 PM | 4 Dec, 2022

Acclaimed Pakistani actress Maya Ali has always been sharing her happiness with her fans and followers and this time, ...

