Maya Ali performs Umrah, shares heartwarming pictures

Noor Fatima
04:07 PM | 4 Dec, 2022
Maya Ali performs Umrah, shares heartwarming pictures
Source: Maya Ali (Instagram)
Share

Acclaimed Pakistani actress Maya Ali has always been sharing her happiness with her fans and followers and this time, the 37-year-old diva has exciting news for her fans as she performed Umrah.

The Mann Mayal star has often been seen as a down-to-earth and humble personality. While enjoying international recognition, Maya channelled a true Muslim spirit by performing the religious rituals to express her gratitude.

Currently in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, the Parey Hut Love star shared her picture with a heartfelt note. She wrote, “Beshak Woh jab chahey Aur jissey chahey bulaye. I really tried very hard to express my self, but each time I fell short of words that describe my true innermost feelings. Alhamdulillah for everything…”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

On the work front, Maya was seen in Mann Mayal, Sanam, Pehli Si Muhabbat, and Jo Bichar Gaye.

