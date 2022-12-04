Maya Ali performs Umrah, shares heartwarming pictures
Share
Acclaimed Pakistani actress Maya Ali has always been sharing her happiness with her fans and followers and this time, the 37-year-old diva has exciting news for her fans as she performed Umrah.
The Mann Mayal star has often been seen as a down-to-earth and humble personality. While enjoying international recognition, Maya channelled a true Muslim spirit by performing the religious rituals to express her gratitude.
Currently in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, the Parey Hut Love star shared her picture with a heartfelt note. She wrote, “Beshak Woh jab chahey Aur jissey chahey bulaye. I really tried very hard to express my self, but each time I fell short of words that describe my true innermost feelings. Alhamdulillah for everything…”
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Maya was seen in Mann Mayal, Sanam, Pehli Si Muhabbat, and Jo Bichar Gaye.
Maya Ali honoured with ‘Pakistani Actress of ... 06:13 PM | 5 Nov, 2022
Lollywood diva Maya Ali received the Pakistani Actress of the Year Award for her exceptional acting at Distinctive ...
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
-
- PAKvENG: Pakistan 80-2 in pursuit of 343-run target on Day 405:00 PM | 4 Dec, 2022
-
-
- Sindh Cultural Day being celebrated today across Pakistan03:18 PM | 4 Dec, 2022
-
-
- Jemima Khan spotted among guests at Saudi Film Festival (VIDEO)02:32 PM | 4 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Timeline of Pakistan Army Generals during country’s 75 year-long ...10:28 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022