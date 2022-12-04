PAKvENG: Pakistan 80-2 in pursuit of 343-run target on Day 4

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan scored 80 runs for the loss of two important wickets in the second innings against England at the stumps of Day 4 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Earlier, England set Pakistan 343-run target to win the first Test by declaring their second innings on 264-7. Harry Brook and Joe Root scored half centuries.

Earlier, Pakistan made 579 all out in reply to England’s first innings total of 657 on day four.

Ben Stokes led squad managed to take wickets and sensed a good lead despite run riot from three Pakistan players on the third day of the opening Test.

Earlier, the hosts were lifted by tons from captain Babar Azam who slammed 136, and openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique who scored 121 and 114 respectively.

Spinners Will Jacks (three for 132) and Jack Leach (two for 160) shared the early spoils, while the pace duo of James Anderson and Ollie Robinson took a wicket each.

Saturday's final session belonged to home skipper Babar Azam, who hit 19 boundaries and a six for his first Test century against England.

Debutant Saud Shakeel, who added 123 for the fourth wicket with Babar, was caught behind off Robinson soon after the tea interval.

Earlier, Babar upped the tempo in the second session after Pakistan lost centurions Abdullah Shafique (114), Imam-ul-Haq (121), and Azhar Ali (27) before lunch.

The centuries by Shafique and Haq meant for the first time in 146 years of Test cricket, the openers of both teams reached three figures in the first innings. Their 225-run opening stand – a Pakistan record against England – is also the first time in Test history that two 200-plus opening partnerships were made in the same match, following Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett's 233-run partnership for the visitors.

PAKvENG, 1st Test: Pakistan off to strong start ... 12:03 PM | 2 Dec, 2022 RAWALPINDI – Pakistan took a strong start in chase of massive 657 made by England in their first innings on ...

England is touring the cricket-loving nation for a Test series for the first time in 17 years. They earlier stunned Pakistan in recently concluded the T20 World Cup finals and will be eyeing to dominate in the long format too.