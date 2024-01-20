Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed marriage: Here's how Pakistanis reacted to viral wedding

Pakistani former cricketer Shoaib Malik tied the knot with actress Sana Javed after rumours of his divorce from Indian tennis star Sania Mirza.

The cricketer-turned-analyst announced his marriage in a social media post on X. The post shows pictures from wedding ceremony.

In a viral video post, the cricketer said "Alhamdullilah...And We created you in pairs." Donning color-coordinated ensembles, the duo was seen sharing candid moments.

Malik's surprising announcement laid rest to all the gossips surrounding his former marriage to Sania Mirza. Social media users are in frenzy as some raised questions about the marriage while other trolled the newlyweds.

Here's how people reacted:

I am so confused right now. I heard about Shoaib malik and sania mirza's divorce but when did Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal get divorced? Please help me figure this out 🙏🏻#shoaibmalik pic.twitter.com/RCkv3syxKV — Maria Jabeen (@mariajbn123) January 20, 2024

Sania Mirza fought with system & whole country to get married to Shoaib Malik & see the results for trusting a Pakistani over India.



Beauty of Religion. 🤧#ShoaibMalik | #SanaJaved | #SaniaMirza pic.twitter.com/CDE10wNe1V — Radhika Chaudhary (@Radhika8057) January 20, 2024

Sania Mirza congratulating Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed on their marriage 🥺



It breaks my heart 💔#shoaibmalik #shoaibmalikmarriage



pic.twitter.com/Sw5OcIUoXC — Minha (@Minha2936) January 20, 2024

Shoaib Malik getting cooked by both Pakistanis and Indians: pic.twitter.com/bf6JXEe71v — c (@gayomarlic) January 20, 2024

Shoaib Malik got married again but King Babar hasn't married yet 😞

#ShoaibMalik pic.twitter.com/CS7FPxuxrF — Abdul Rehman 🇵🇰 (@maniofficials17) January 20, 2024

Shoaib Malik also ready for Ramzan Transmission pic.twitter.com/YqceODwYTF — iffi (@iffiViews) January 20, 2024

https://twitter.com/matincantweet/status/1748601107767599238