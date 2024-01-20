Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed marriage: Here's how Pakistanis reacted to viral wedding

Pakistani former cricketer Shoaib Malik tied the knot with actress Sana Javed after rumours of his divorce from Indian tennis star Sania Mirza.
The cricketer-turned-analyst announced his marriage in a social media post on X. The post shows pictures from wedding ceremony.
In a viral video post, the cricketer said "Alhamdullilah...And We created you in pairs." Donning color-coordinated ensembles, the duo was seen sharing candid moments.
Malik's surprising announcement laid rest to all the gossips surrounding his former marriage to Sania Mirza. Social media users are in frenzy as some raised questions about the marriage while other trolled the newlyweds.
Here's how people reacted:
I am so confused right now. I heard about Shoaib malik and sania mirza's divorce but when did Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal get divorced? Please help me figure this out 🙏🏻#shoaibmalik pic.twitter.com/RCkv3syxKV— Maria Jabeen (@mariajbn123) January 20, 2024
Sania Mirza fought with system & whole country to get married to Shoaib Malik & see the results for trusting a Pakistani over India.— Radhika Chaudhary (@Radhika8057) January 20, 2024
Beauty of Religion. 🤧#ShoaibMalik | #SanaJaved | #SaniaMirza pic.twitter.com/CDE10wNe1V
Sania Mirza congratulating Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed on their marriage 🥺— Minha (@Minha2936) January 20, 2024
It breaks my heart 💔#shoaibmalik #shoaibmalikmarriage
pic.twitter.com/Sw5OcIUoXC
Shoaib Malik Right now 😎#ShoaibMalik pic.twitter.com/Ywehjo56iR— Maria (@mane3s_) January 20, 2024
Shoaib Malik getting cooked by both Pakistanis and Indians: pic.twitter.com/bf6JXEe71v— c (@gayomarlic) January 20, 2024
Shoaib Malik got married again but King Babar hasn't married yet 😞— Abdul Rehman 🇵🇰 (@maniofficials17) January 20, 2024
#ShoaibMalik pic.twitter.com/CS7FPxuxrF
Shoaib Malik also ready for Ramzan Transmission pic.twitter.com/YqceODwYTF— iffi (@iffiViews) January 20, 2024
LAHORE – Pakistani currency remains largely stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Saturday.
On the last day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands firm at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.22
|752.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.18
|39.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.8
|36.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.88
|734.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.92
|77.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.72
|27.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.17
|324.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
