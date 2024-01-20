Search

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed marriage: Here's how Pakistanis reacted to viral wedding

Web Desk
11:40 AM | 20 Jan, 2024
Pakistani former cricketer Shoaib Malik tied the knot with actress Sana Javed after rumours of his divorce from Indian tennis star Sania Mirza.

The cricketer-turned-analyst announced his marriage in a social media post on X. The post shows pictures from wedding ceremony. 

In a viral video post, the cricketer said "Alhamdullilah...And We created you in pairs."  Donning color-coordinated ensembles, the duo was seen sharing candid moments.

Malik's surprising announcement laid rest to all the gossips surrounding his former marriage to Sania Mirza. Social media users are in frenzy as some raised questions about the marriage while other trolled the newlyweds.

Here's how people reacted: 

Web Desk

