Rajab Butt defends filming family Vlogs amid growing social media backlash

LAHORE – Pakistani YouTubers Rajab Butt, Ducky Bhai and other come under fire for filming vlogs with female family members, and the whole idea sparked controversy in the conservative society.

Amid criticism and boycott campaign, YouTuber and social media influencer Rajab Butt defended family vlogging and his lavish wedding celebrations. Sharing his view in a talk show, Butt defended his friend and fellow content creator, Ducky Bhai, by claiming, “After marriage, you can’t hide your wife”. The statement was made in the context of family vlogging, a genre of content that has come under scrutiny in recent months due to privacy concerns and the personal lives of influencers being publicly shared.

Rajab Butt was also facing social media users’ ire over his extravagant wedding, which featured lavish celebrations and expensive gifts for guests. Many social media users accused Butt of showing off his wealth.

In response, Butt clarified that he had a simple wedding, featuring traditional functions like Mayun, Mehndi, Baraat, and Walima. He explained that while he did not indulge in excessive spending on his own, his friends had a strong desire to contribute to the wedding, and he couldn’t stop them from doing so.

Butt also reflected on the criticism he faced after marrying, saying that people criticized him for not giving enough time to his wife, even though he often featured his friends in his vlogs. He highlighted the irony of the situation, where if he did feature his wife in his content, people would accuse him of using her to gain followers.

Additionally, Butt addressed the broader issue of criticism faced by digital influencers, saying that he worked tirelessly to reach his current position, and stressed that instead of being criticized, influencers should be supported for their hard work.