Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

LHC takes up Babar Azam’s plea to quash Harassment Case on Feb 6

Lhc Takes Up Babar Azams Plea To Quash Harassment Case On Feb 6

LAHORE – Lahore High Court has summoned woman complainant Hamiza Mukhtar who filed sexual harassment case against former skipper Babar Azam, as the case set for February 6.

Lahore High Court scheduled a hearing regarding a petition filed by former skipper Babar Azam, who is seeking dismissal of a case filed against him for allegedly harassing the woman.

The petition challenges the decision of trial court, which earlier ordered registration of case. The court suspended trial court’s order for now, and summoned the complainant woman to appear in person on February 6 to present her case.

Babar Azam, in his petition, prayed before the court to trash harassment case filed against him. The case continues to stir significant attention, as Babar Azam, one of Pakistan’s most popular cricketers, seeks legal tussle.

Last month, Lahore High Court postponed hearing of harassment case against former Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam. The complainant, Hamiza Mukhtar, accused Azam of rape, claiming he promised to marry her but later assaulted her and failed to honor the promise after becoming famous.

The case has been delayed multiple times since 2021, with Babar Azam’s lawyer requesting another adjournment. The court granted the delay and set a new hearing date for December 16, 2024, directing further proceedings.

Babar Azam’s family ‘offered’ Rs2mn to settle sexual harassment lawsuit, claims ex-classmate

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 2 Feb 2025
Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 279.4 281.1
Euro 289.75 292.5
UK Pound Sterling 346.5 350
U.A.E Dirham 75.85 76.5
Saudi Riyal 74.2 74.75
Australian Dollar 174.75 177
Bahrain Dinar 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar 193.6 196
China Yuan 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar 35.41 35.76
Indian Rupee 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen 1.82 1.88
Kuwaiti Dinar 898.6 908.1
Malaysian Ringgit 63.04 63.64
New Zealand $ 156.31 158.31
Norwegian Krone 24.46 24.76
Omani Riyal 722.9 731.4
Qatari Riyal 75.84 76.54
Singapore Dollar 207.5 209.5
Swedish Krona 25.01 25.31
Swiss Franc 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht 8.09 8.24
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search