LHC takes up Babar Azam’s plea to quash Harassment Case on Feb 6

LAHORE – Lahore High Court has summoned woman complainant Hamiza Mukhtar who filed sexual harassment case against former skipper Babar Azam, as the case set for February 6.

The petition challenges the decision of trial court, which earlier ordered registration of case. The court suspended trial court’s order for now, and summoned the complainant woman to appear in person on February 6 to present her case.

Last month, Lahore High Court postponed hearing of harassment case against former Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam. The complainant, Hamiza Mukhtar, accused Azam of rape, claiming he promised to marry her but later assaulted her and failed to honor the promise after becoming famous.

The case has been delayed multiple times since 2021, with Babar Azam’s lawyer requesting another adjournment. The court granted the delay and set a new hearing date for December 16, 2024, directing further proceedings.