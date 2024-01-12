Search

COAS Asim attends inauguration of NASTP's second chapter in Karachi

Web Desk
09:37 PM | 12 Jan, 2024
KARACHI – Pakistan Army chief General Syed Asim Munir attended the inauguration ceremony of second chapter of National Aerospace Science and Technology Park Silicon as chief guest in the port city on Friday.

In a statement from ISPR, he termed NASTP a project of national and strategic significance that would yield manifold benefits for the country since it would spur technological progress and foster self-reliance by offering a platform for the nation's youth and future generations.

The Army chief also praised the efforts of Pakistan Air Force, its leadership and its skilled personnel in the achievement of yet another milestone of NASTP Silicon.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu shared the vision for NASTP to become one of the best Aerospace, Cyber and IT Clusters and transform national landscape with design, Research and Development as well as innovation centers for emerging and disruptive technologies to accrue maximum social, economic, security and scientific dividends for the country.

PAF puts newly-inducted weapon systems, defence assets on display

Later, the Army Chief also visited Corps Headquarters Karachi. Corps Commander Karachi Corps welcomed General Syed Asim Munir and briefed him about operational preparedness, training matters and administrative measures being taken for the welfare of the troops and Shuhada families.

Exercise Al-Bayza-III: Pakistan Army chief witnesses Air Defence's firepower at Sonmiani

