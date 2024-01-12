Exercise Al-Bayza-III: Pakistan Army chief witnesses Air Defence's firepower at Sonmiani

QUETTA – Pakistan Army chief General Syed Asim Munir witnessed firing of different air defence weapon systems during Exercise Al-Bayza-III, 2024 at Sonmiani on Friday.

The top army general viewed integrated fire and battle maneuvers of Army Air Defence systems which includes High to Medium Air Defence Weapons System (HIMADS), Low to Medium Air Defence System (LOMAD), Short Range Air Defence system (SHORADs) and Extended Short Range Air Defence system (ESHORADs).

In a landmark achievement and milestone in enhancing the Air Defence of the aerial frontiers of Pakistan, HIMAD system in maiden fire was able to successfully engage the target at maximum ranges along with other layered weapon systems which were tested during the exercise.

COAS Asim Munir highly appreciated the remarkable achievement of engaging targets with precision and operational readiness of Corps of Army Air Defence, according to the military's media wing.

While interacting with the officers and troops, he highlighted that "the Armed Forces of Pakistan are modernising their systems in line with our requirements to deter and be able to respond to any threat emanating against the country."

Corps Commander Karachi, Commander Army Air Defence, Inspector General Training & Evaluation and Inspector General Arms also witnessed the exercise.

Earlier, the top military commander visited Army Air Defence Center. He laid floral wreath at Yadgar e Shuhada and paid homage to martyrs of Armed Forces.

COAS installed Lieutenant General Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, HI (M), as Colonel Commandant of Army Air Defence Corps.