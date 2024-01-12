Tamil actress Nayanthara roped in FIR claiming insults again Hindu deity and promoting 'Love Jihad'

Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food actress, Nayanthara has been roped in a case registered against the film's director, producers, and Netflix India's content head, filed by a right-wing outfit in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.
A First Information (FIR) Report was filed against the film by Ramesh Solanki, founder of the Hindu IT cell. Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson, Shriraj Nair, warned Netflix to take down the film.
The case, by Hindu Sewa Parishad's founder and president Atul Jeswani, has been filed under Indian Penal Code sections citing promoting enmity among religious groups.
The FIR Report alleges that the accused hurt religious sentiments of Hindus, disrespected Ram and promoted 'love jihad' through Annapoorani.
The FIR was filed at the Omti police station by Hindu Sewa Parishad and names seven accused, including Nayanthara, director Nilesh Krishnaa, producers Jatin Sethi and R Ravindran, and Netflix India's content head Monika Shergill.
In the FIR, the Hindu Sewa Parishad alleged that Annapoorani has hurt Hindu religious sentiments, and insulted Sanatana Dharma. It also alleged that the film made comments against Ram.
It points to certain scenes in the movie, including one where Nayanthara, who plays the daughter of a temple priest, offers Namaz (Islamic prayer) and wears a hijab before making Biryani. It also claims that a friend of the character played by Nayanthara "brainwashes" her into cutting meat, "claiming that Lord Ram and goddess Sita also consumed meat.”
Jeswani also alleged that the movie promotes 'love jihad' — a term used by some right-wing supporters who claim that Muslim men marry Hindu women and convert them.
Directed by Nilesh Krishnaa, Annapoorani was released on December 1, and began streaming on OTT platform Netflix on December 29. After severe backlash on social media, the film was pulled from Netflix.
Pakistani currency maintains its upward trajectory against US dollar, and other currencies in open-market.
On Friday, US dollar was quoted at 280.5 for buying and 283.25 for selling.
Euro stands at 308 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.5
|283.25
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.75
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.8
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.21
|756.21
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208.5
|210.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.53
|39.93
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.3
|41.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.99
|36.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.21
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.08
|925.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.59
|61.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.03
|177.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.33
|27.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.64
|738.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.29
|77.99
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.38
|332.38
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.02
|8.17
KARACHI – Gold prices saw positive trend in the local market on Friday.
The single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs220,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs188,790.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,849, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs192,675 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,150.
In the international market, the price of yellow metal moved up by $2.43 to settle at $2,028 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Karachi
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Quetta
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Attock
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Multan
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.