PTI leader Shafqat Mehmood withdraws from Elections 2024 race

LAHORE – Shafqat Mehmood, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, has opted not to run for national or provincial parliament seats.

He decided to withdraw his nomination papers on Friday.

The political figure clarified and stated in his statement on the social media platform X that he submitted his nomination from NA-128 and PP-170.

He did, however, choose not to run for office.

Correction NA 128 https://t.co/jyQmOGGGZC — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) January 12, 2024

“I am not a candidate from any of the constituency and may Allah Almighty protect us all,” he remarked.