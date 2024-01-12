What happened to Momina Mustehsan's Instagram handle?

Pakistani singer-songwriter, Momina Mustehsan, shocked the internet with her recent social media stint.

Mustehsan, whose soulful voice and musical genius knows no limit, has lent her voice for Bollywood and Lollywood projects as a playback singer. With her regular Coke Studio performances and upbeat singles, the Awari crooner has amassed a huge fan following.

Being one of the most high profile celebrities in the Pakistani entertainment industry, the Baari singer's social media platforms are keenly observed by netizens.

Mustehsan recently removed all of her posts from the picture-sharing app, Instagram, and piqued curiousity among her fans. Whether it is the beginning of a new era or Mustehsan would be announcing a big project, or perhaps a subtle social media break, the internet is busy anticipating.

On the professional front, Mustehsan's discography saw the addition of recent song including Khudaya Ve, Alif, Ishq Hoa Jo Tari, Ye Mamla Koi Aur Hai, Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hai, Beparwah, Sajan Das Na, Mahi Aja, Uchiyaan Dewaraan (Baari 2), and Yaariyan to name a few.