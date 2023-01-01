Search

Lifestyle

Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed's Australian vacation pictures take the internet by storm

Noor Fatima 06:29 PM | 1 Jan, 2023
Source: Hiba Qadir (Instagram)

Lollywood's power couple Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed are among the prominent faces in the industry with a huge fan following. Despite their stardom and grandeur, the couple has managed to keep their private life out of the public's eye though they treat their fans often with PDA-filled pictures on social media.

The Inteha e Ishq co-stars have once again won their fans' hearts with unseen pictures from their luxurious vacation trip to Australia. 

Giving major couple goals, the Meray Humnasheen actress shared scintillating pictures from their trip which put netizens in the mood to pack up their stuff and enjoy the Australian beaches for a while.    

The duo, with their usual charm and quirky antics, posed together with breathtaking views. 

Social media users showered love for the couple in the comment section.

On the work front, Bukhari was recently seen in Inteha e Ishq, Berukhi, Meray Humnasheen, Pehchaan, and Ishq Nahin Aasan.

On the other hand, Ahmed was seen Inteha-e-Ishq, Mere Apne, Aitebaar, Roag, Ishq Nahin Aasan, and Muqaddar Ka Sitara. 

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

