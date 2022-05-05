Saba Qamar reveals qualities her life partner must have
Lollywood diva Saba Qamar is the ultimate female superstar with her unmatched stardom and blockbuster projects.

Despite keeping her personal life under rugs, the Cheekh actor opened up about her private life, in particular, the ‘must-haves’ attributes an ideal man should have according to her.

In an exclusive interview with Geo News, the Hindi Medium star also revealed her plans of getting married and what the future has in store for her.

She said that she never gets annoyed when fans ask personal questions as she believes they have a right to know what’s happening in her life. The Hum Sub Umeed Se Hain host said she would tie the knot whenever she finds a ‘good guy.’

Listing the qualities of her ‘ideal life partner,’ the 38-year-old stated, “He should be compassionate, someone who respects me and loves me and is a good human being overall.”

On the work front, Saba Qamar will be returning to the small screen with an upcoming project Tumhare Husn Ke Naam and the film Ghabrana Nahi Hai.

Starring Qamar, Ahmed, Syed Jibran and Nayyer Ijaz in the lead role, the film is directed by Saqib Khan. It was released on Eid ul Fitr 2022 after facing delays due to Covid-19.

