Saba Qamar reveals qualities her life partner must have
Share
Lollywood diva Saba Qamar is the ultimate female superstar with her unmatched stardom and blockbuster projects.
Despite keeping her personal life under rugs, the Cheekh actor opened up about her private life, in particular, the ‘must-haves’ attributes an ideal man should have according to her.
In an exclusive interview with Geo News, the Hindi Medium star also revealed her plans of getting married and what the future has in store for her.
She said that she never gets annoyed when fans ask personal questions as she believes they have a right to know what’s happening in her life. The Hum Sub Umeed Se Hain host said she would tie the knot whenever she finds a ‘good guy.’
Listing the qualities of her ‘ideal life partner,’ the 38-year-old stated, “He should be compassionate, someone who respects me and loves me and is a good human being overall.”
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Saba Qamar will be returning to the small screen with an upcoming project Tumhare Husn Ke Naam and the film Ghabrana Nahi Hai.
Starring Qamar, Ahmed, Syed Jibran and Nayyer Ijaz in the lead role, the film is directed by Saqib Khan. It was released on Eid ul Fitr 2022 after facing delays due to Covid-19.
Saba Qamar dazzles at the premiere of her film ... 05:45 PM | 30 Apr, 2022
Lollywood diva Saba Qamar is the epitome of an endearing and exuberant woman who has mastered the art of leaving the ...
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Punjab Governor to file reference against LHC Judge over Hamza ...08:04 PM | 5 May, 2022
- Another Pakistani model murdered by brother for 'honour'07:30 PM | 5 May, 2022
- Pakistani govt moves to bring back Farah Khan from Dubai07:06 PM | 5 May, 2022
-
- PML-N govt to form inquiry commission to probe ‘foreign conspiracy' ...06:19 PM | 5 May, 2022
-
- Saba Qamar reveals qualities her life partner must have05:00 PM | 5 May, 2022
-
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022