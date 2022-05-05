Feroze Khan and Ushna Shah drop first teaser of upcoming drama 'Habs'

Pakistani heartthrob Feroze Khan and talented actress Ushna Shah are gearing up to star in a new project and needless to say, the first teaser has skyrocketed the expectations.

The drama includes Ushna Shah, Omar and Khan. Produced by Six Sigma Entertainment, the writer of the drama is Aliya Makhdoom and the drama is directed by Musadik Malek.

Taking to Instagram, the Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3 star shared the first teaser of his new upcoming drama serial Habs.

On the work front, Feroze Khan's spectacular performance in the popular drama serial Aye Musht-E-Khaak has been highly lauded by the audience.