TikToker Sehar Hayat shares pictures and videos from pre-wedding festivities

Congratulations are in order for the newest couple of Pakistan's TikTok family, Sehar Hayat and Sami Rasheed.

The social media influencer and singer couple has created a name for themselves with their lifestyle and sartorial choices. While both public figures are succeeding in their individual careers, they decided to tie the knot and double their blessings. Hayat and Rasheed's mehendi or ubtan ceremony has been the centre of attention on social media platforms for all the right reasons.

The young TikToker shared scintillating pictures from her lavish mehendi ceremony with her two million followers on Instagram and left them in awe. The Mera Yaar Pardesi singer also posted pictures of the couple on his official Instagram handle.

The celebrity couple's wedding festivities were attended by Pakistan's most popular TikTok couple and the duo's friends, Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sehar Hayyat (@iseharhayat)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SS Photography - By Saba Sahar (@ssphotography_official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SS Photography - By Saba Sahar (@ssphotography_official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SS Photography - By Saba Sahar (@ssphotography_official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SS Photography - By Saba Sahar (@ssphotography_official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SS Photography - By Saba Sahar (@ssphotography_official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SS Photography - By Saba Sahar (@ssphotography_official)