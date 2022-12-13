Pakistan injuries mount as key pacer Naseem Shah ruled out of Karachi test

Hosts Pakistan is grappling with injury concerns as another key pacer Naseem Shah has been ruled out from the third and last Test against England.

In a statement, the Pakistan cricket board on Tuesday announced that Shah, 19, has been ruled out from the final Test against England at Karachi, in wake of a niggle in the bowling shoulder.

PCB further mentioned that the speedster will now travel to Lahore to undergo a further assessment at the National High-Performance Centre before beginning rehabilitation.

Shah's blow comes a week after key pacer Haris Rauf was ruled out of the home series against England due to an injury. Earlier main pacer Shaheen Afridi was ruled out due to a knee injury.

The injury of leading pacers also opened an opportunity for bowlers from outside the squad initially named for the series.

On Tuesday, the visitors clinched their first series win in Pakistan since 2000 after taking first and second games. Babar-led team Pakistan and England will travel to Karachi tomorrow for the last game.